Letter: The Republican party has a leadership problem

It was very disappointing to read Saturday's editorial regarding Chris Jacobs decision to not run for re-election. If the editorial is correct, which unfortunately it appears to be, then the GOP is becoming a one-issue party and a prisoner of the NRA.

This is not the party of Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp or George Bush 41 or 43.

If there has ever been a need for strong enlightened Republican leadership, locally, state-wide and nationally, it is now. Unfortunately there appears to be a vacuum.

The entire world looks up to the United States for leadership, particularly now with increasing Russian aggression and China’s recent actions. The Republican Party must get its priorities together to play a significant and meaningful role.

Anthony H. Gioia

Buffalo

U.S. Ambassador to Malta, 2001-4; U.S. Public Delegate to the UN General Assembly, 2008

