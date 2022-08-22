Letter: The party of Trump has abandoned the GOP

An Aug. 18 Buffalo News article originating from the New York Times analyzing Rep. Liz Cheney’s primary loss in Wyoming quotes a spokesman and adviser to former President Trump, Taylor Budowich, as stating “She (Cheney) may have been fighting for principles, but they are not the principles of the Republican Party.” I was amazed by such a boastful, public admission of what had become obvious even before the many disturbing revelations of the House Select Committee hearings: The “leaders” of the American political party of which I have been a member for 52 years do not include among their core beliefs: acceptance of objective and demonstrable truth, staunch support and defense of the Constitution of the United States, and adherence to law and order including respect for all branches of law enforcement. Since the party of Trump has now openly abandoned these principles, I’m even more proud to be labeled by some as a “Republican in name only” (a.k.a. “RINO”) and wear this label as a badge of honor. I cannot and will not support any future party candidate who either adheres to Trump’s completely un-American beliefs or excuses his related actions.