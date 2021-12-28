Letter: The opinion pandemic continues to distort reality

Humans are social animals, opinions serve as social lubricants, adding color and spice to conversations.

They can be fascinating, funny, or fatal. Opinions need no basis in fact, or connection to reality. A few minutes listening to talk radio reveals the true value of most opinions. They are usually rooted in prejudice and preconceived ideas, which the opinionated, then apply inappropriately to other situations that are outside their area of competence, or too complex for simple answers. Opinions are a lazy person’s substitute for knowledge and thought; a lot like a bad carpenter painting over a rotting board rather than replacing it with good wood.

The United States high schools rank anywhere from 20th to 25th globally in science scores, and 31st to 38th in math. It’s good to have strong opinions about science, economics and politics; it’s better to know how a democracy is designed to work, what the true economic and policy differences between capitalism and socialism are, and what a virus is and how it operates. All opinions are not equal. The opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, or the dean of Harvard Medical School, are not equivalent to those of an Orchard Park gym owner, at least not on matters concerning biology and health.