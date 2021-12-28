Letter: The opinion pandemic continues to distort reality

Humans are social animals, opinions serve as social lubricants, adding color and spice to conversations.
They can be fascinating, funny, or fatal. Opinions need no basis in fact, or connection to reality. A few minutes listening to talk radio reveals the true value of most opinions. They are usually rooted in prejudice and preconceived ideas, which the opinionated, then apply inappropriately to other situations that are outside their area of competence, or too complex for simple answers. Opinions are a lazy person’s substitute for knowledge and thought; a lot like a bad carpenter painting over a rotting board rather than replacing it with good wood.
The United States high schools rank anywhere from 20th to 25th globally in science scores, and 31st to 38th in math. It’s good to have strong opinions about science, economics and politics; it’s better to know how a democracy is designed to work, what the true economic and policy differences between capitalism and socialism are, and what a virus is and how it operates. All opinions are not equal. The opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, or the dean of Harvard Medical School, are not equivalent to those of an Orchard Park gym owner, at least not on matters concerning biology and health.
To fully participate in a society as complex as ours requires education, critical thinking and social awareness on a much deeper level than most of us want to expend the effort to achieve. It requires having uncomfortable conversations and opening ourselves to unfamiliar experiences. It may even require reading a newspaper, magazine or book.
How many times has a politician justified their foolish actions as a response to “some opinion that is out there.”
When a society depends on sound bites, factoids and snappily worded opinions as a basis for public policy, it will pay a high price for its ignorance, in the form of ineffective social institutions, bad laws, and political chaos.
I wonder what the so-described QAnon Shaman’s opinion is of life in prison? Does he still think the election was stolen, and that Covid-19 is a hoax? Sometimes it’s best to heed Jack Webb’s advice, “Just the facts please Ma’am, just the facts.” But, that’s just my opinion.
Charles Kucharski
Hamburg