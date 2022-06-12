Letter: The NRA fears its own policies

What organization promotes guns but does not want to see any or have any brought to their annual meeting? (This is like someone buying ice cream at Ice Cream Parlor and told you are not allowed to eat the ice in the parlor, eat it anywhere but here.) The National Rifle Association is one such group.

According to that gun association, it is fine for an 18-year person to buy a gun and go into a school, kill 19 children and two teachers with it. Yet, an 18-year-old cannot enter the annual meeting of the NRA with a gun.

Rules when meeting: “No guns allowed at the meeting.” The National Rifle Association states, “You can enter any building or meeting you like except ours with a gun.” Do they know something we don’t? Do they think some nut case would try to assassinate the speakers or shoot up the place? What are they afraid of? If they were not the promoters of terrible killers, guns, maybe no one would want to do them in. They are afraid of the mayhem their policies promote.

The National Rife Association spends millions lobbying the politicians to block any legislation regarding gun safety. The real cowards in all of this are the politicians. They are the weak link in the chain in getting good legislation for the protection of our citizens. They are obsessed with holding their job over the safety of their neighbors. Everything has its value. Napoleon was right when he said, “Stupidity in politics is not a handicap.”

Michael Giallombardo

Buffalo