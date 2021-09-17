Letter: The News’ editorial unfairly launches an attack on a judge

The News has justifiably in recent years scolded those making harsh attacks on sitting judges, the former president in particular. Imagine my confusion as a loyal reader (for 50-plus years) to see the lead editorial in the Aug. 31 edition launching a similar attack on Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. The editorial spent as much time assailing the judge as it did analyzing his ruling, with a liberal use of inflammatory rhetoric.

At its conclusion, the editorial suggested that Judge Murphy be penalized for his ruling. In this country and under our rule of law, the remedy for an erroneous court ruling is an appeal, not discipline of the presiding judge.

Whether I agree with a court’s decision doesn’t matter. It is always appropriate to criticize a judge’s decision or to question the rationale that underlies the decision. It is never appropriate to personally attack the judge. The News “surely knows better.” And frankly, I wonder whether The News lost its perspective because of its own bias and frustration arising from the impact of the decision on its own organization.

Hugh M. Russ, III

President

Bar Association of Erie County