Letter: The News does not owe Jacobs any sort of apology

The letter to Everybody’s Column from four military veterans on Jan. 19 stating that The News owes Chris Jacobs an apology is absurd. While many veterans who served in our military have displayed incredible bravery, cowardice can be revealed in ways other than on the battlefield.

While I disagree with Jacobs on many issues, he does not strike me as a stupid man. He knows how ridiculous it is to continue to tell Trump’s Big Lie. And it was indeed an act of cowardice to join with the white nationalist terrorists who invaded our capitol, and vote to overturn our free and fair election and deny millions of voters their chance to participate in our democracy.

Jacobs simply didn’t have the guts to tell the brainwashed voters in the 27th Congressional District the truth. He catered to the worst instincts of the mob mentality to overthrow our democracy and install a fascist dictator. There can be no greater failing for an elected representative.

The only apology that might be forthcoming, other than Jacobs’ apology to the voters, is from The Buffalo News for endorsing this extremely flawed candidate, when he made it clear who he really was before the election. However, at least The News is making amends for that monumental error in judgment for calling Jacobs out now for what he really is.

Robert McLennan

Getzville