Letter: The nation’s assault rifle cult must finally come to an end

In a recent CBS - YouGov poll, 44% of the Republicans agreed that mass shootings are “unfortunately something we have to accept” in a free country.

In other words, our politicians on the right “think that gun carnage is acceptable “ – even when as of recently , more than 240 “mass shootings” involving four or more victims have occurred in just (roughly) 155 days of 2022. Are they delusional? I think so.

The Republican Party – pretending to be “the Party of law and order,” has become so radicalized that they cannot acknowledge any circumstance in which, perhaps, weapons only designed for human carnage should be restricted.

It has become a refuge for absolutists who would rather tolerate mass murder, including the massacre of children, than even consider “reasonable” measures like waiting periods, background checks, permits, gun training, a ban on assault-style weapons.

Are we nuts by allowing this to continue; or are they nuts when supposedly persons in positions of responsibility (our legislators at all levels) continue to act so shamelessly, so irresponsibly, and so hypocritically? These people are unfit for high office, low office , or any office at all – considering we have succumbed to becoming a “gun loving country,” in which there are way more guns than people.

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, “a true Conservative’s conservative,” wrote that “the Second Amendment right is not unlimited.

It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” During his tenure as Chief Justice, Warren Burger (a Conservative appointment to the Court) stated in an interview that as currently interpreted, the Second Amendment “is a fraud.”

Keeping these thoughts in mind, how has “American Exceptionalism” become the realization that we are the most heavily armed nation on earth – with by far the most deaths by guns – in our allegedly civilized status as “the leader of the free world?”

Michael Gerson stated it unequivocally in a column last week - “It is past time for Republican politicians to embrace some risk in the cause of life – and end their dance with death.”

Larry Gustina

Buffalo