Letter: The lost hour of sleep. How dangerous is it?

I am so reassured that as war rages on in Ukraine, with no apparent end in sight, and other more pressing problems for their constituents (climate change, child care, voting rights, and so many other areas where common ground cannot be found) elected public officials have time to worry about the one hour of lost sleep.

I absolutely cannot understand how they all showed up sleepy eyed after getting up one hour early. In our daily lives how often do we go to bed later than usual – perhaps a party, helping with homework, last minute chores, or out for a social event. Do we die or have health issues due to this? How often do we get up during the night to get to the airport for a flight, or take a family member in for a medical procedure, or spend time in the emergency room? Same question. I don’t believe that the nearly 80 years of my losing one-hour sleep have contributed to my health issues. Perhaps all the other sleep lost might be a factor.