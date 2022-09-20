Letter: The life of a dedicated firefighter isn't easy

As a retired firefighter in my 70s, I’m one of the lucky ones. I beat the odds. So many other firefighters have not been so fortunate. As firefighters we accept the job knowing the dangers and stresses that the job entails. There are mental and physical demands on firefighters day in and day out.

As young firefighters in our 20s and 30s, we were all gung ho as we performed our jobs day and night. But let me tell you from experience - after 20 years of fire fighting this job will take its toll physically and mentally. And many firefighters work beyond 20 years into there 50s and 60s. There is a reason firefighters and police have the option to retire after 20 years on the job. Between the work, days and night, and the mental and physical stress on the body this option makes all the sense in the world.

Now imagine dragging fire hoses from fire engines to a attic fires with smoke down to the attic floor and unbearable heat to battle. Even with firefighting gear on and a self contained breathing mask your body is under constant stress. Or maybe your job is to climb to the roof and ventilate two stories up. These are everyday jobs that firefighters face at structure fires.

Even when fires are brought under control, firefighters work overhauling the structure under smoky conditions with or without a breathing apparatus. These are reasons why many firefighters never make it to retirement age. And if they do, their retirement may be many years shorter then the average workers.

Sometimes you pull up to a fire building and a father is standing outside screaming that his son is trapped. I have experienced that scenario a few times. Once, as a father pleaded for help, I advanced to the second floor with no fire line and smoke to the floor and found a two-year-old boy and brought him out to safety. This is the reason why all firefighters go to work every day - to make a difference.

Recently a fire chief died unexpectedly and so many people wondered what could have possibly taken him so early in his fire fighting career. All of the above. All these scenarios this chief endured over his first 20 years of firefighting. Not in all cases is a career cut short by injury or sudden death, but it happens more then you would think. So to all firefighters on the job: Be safe and stay strong and all you retirees enjoy the years you have and thank you for your service.

Phil Ryan

West Seneca