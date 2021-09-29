Letter: The law is correct on bicycle riding

This is in reference to the guy who refuses to obey the law regarding bike riding. He claims that it is safer to ride against traffic. It is not. That is why the law exists.

Here is the reason. Take for instance a car going 40 miles an hour and a bicycle traveling 20 mile an hour against traffic. If there is a collision, the impact is 60 mile an hour. However, if he is riding with traffic, the impact would be equal to 20 mile an hour, a much more survivable incident.

Here is another reason. This is from my own experience driving. Coming up on a bike rider going with traffic gives the automobile driver much more time to see him and react accordingly. A bike rider coming at you especially at night, gives you little to no time to see him and avoid tragedy.

I hope these facts plus the possibility of getting a ticket will change people's minds.

Spencer Lingenfelter

Alden