Letter: The huddle is colorblind; so is City of Good Neighbors

The most memorable and honorable part of the legacy of Buffalo Bills alumni, has been our fight against racism. In pro football, the most sacred places are the locker room and the huddle. What happens there stays there because of the intimacy and strong bond between the players.

In 1965, the AFL All Star game was originally scheduled to be played in New Orleans. After numerous Black players were refused service by a number of New Orleans hotels and businesses, Black and white players alike lobbied to boycott the game. Under the leadership of Jack Kemp, Ernie Warlick, Cookie Gilchrist, Billy Shaw and Butch Byrd, the players put up a unified front, and the game was moved to Houston.

Story has it that during the boycott discussions, Jack remembered what his good friend, John Mackey, once told him about the huddle; that the play called is only successful because the huddle is colorblind … that you have 11 guys working together toward a common cause and goal and the color of their skin really doesn’t matter.

The events of the past week have proven that this great City of Good Neighbors will rise even stronger than ever from this horrific tragedy because it is not only good … but colorblind.

Ed Rutkowski

Paul Maguire

Booker Edgerson

Charles Ferguson

Butch Byrd

Billy Shaw

Wray Carlton

Al Bemiller

Bob Schmidt

Buffalo Bills Alumni