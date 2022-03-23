Letter: The Green New Deal is not, as claimed, a fraud

I would like to respond to the recent letter in The Buffalo News calling the Green New Deal a fraud. A plan to save the planet and prevent the extinction of the human species is not a “socialist progressive fraud.” True, it will do nothing to stop China, India or Russia from emitting greenhouse gases, but it will stop the United States.

It would be fitting that we lead the world in this endeavor and set an example.

The idea that we will be cutting good union jobs by not drilling is laughable.

The writer accuses us of fawning over and selling our nation’s soul to dictatorial regimes for oil. Dictatorial is always the word used against any duly elected socialist to demonize socialism. It has nothing to do with oil. He also demonizes Iran for chanting “Death to America” without taking into account that the CIA actually did “death to Iran” by fomenting a coup and installing the pro-western shah so that British and American oil companies could steal their oil.