Letter: The governor is wrong on abortion

There is so much wrong in this country these days. So much hate! Best friends are at odds with each other over politics. My wife and I can’t discuss politics with each other. This country is in such turmoil; it's very unnerving to most of us.

With high gas prices, open borders, Russia invading Ukraine, mass shootings, and on and on, it can be very disheartening. Abortion is always on the table it seems. TV ads show our governor spouting about a women’s right to abort. Nothing is cut and dry, including killing a baby in the womb. I believe incest, rape, and to save a mother’s life are legitimate enough reasons to abort a pregnancy, though even that sounds cruel to me.

Our president is of the Catholic religion (as I am) along with Gov. Hochul. Being of the Catholic faith (and all Christians detest abortion), I would pick another subject to try to convince the voters to vote for me. Just an observation on my part, but I really find her ads very distasteful.

Ray Suto

Blasdell