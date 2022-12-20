Letter: The gift of a book will always pay off

I was so happy to read “Ask Amy” in the Dec. 19 edition of The Buffalo News. So much is heard, seen and read about children’s literacy issues now that screens are so available to children of all ages.

We are watching our five grandchildren, ages one to five, reach for books upon awakening in the morning, having them on board when riding in the car, bedtime stories as part of their nightly routine and scrambling upon our laps when we visit entreating us to read to them. Of course, they have grown up, so far, without parental reliance on screens to “babysit” them.