Letter: The emperor’s new football stadium

Is it just me, or does anyone else feel like the decision to put Western New Yorkers in debt for the next 30 years to build a single-purpose, open-air stadium in Orchard Park has already been made? Did anybody get to vote on it?

I mean, anyone other than those who have something to gain, like the Pegulas or Ron Raccuia, the salesman they hired to carry their water for them this time? Or Gov. Kathy Hochul or Mark Poloncarz who think they’ll lose votes if they don’t give the Bills what they want? Or the local media who think that happy football fans will buy the products their advertisers sell?

I know I didn’t get a vote. Nor did any of the tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers who will never set foot in a place that will get used eight to 10 times a year, but who will pay for it every day for many years to come.

When has anyone ever heard of someone building something and paying someone else to use it? Well, like it or not, that’s what we’re being asked to do.