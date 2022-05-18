Letter: The city of light will see it through

Evil came to Buffalo in the form of hate on a beautiful Saturday afternoon at Tops “Friendly” Markets of all places. It should be noted that evil and hate came here. They don’t live here, and they certainly weren’t invited.

This horrific tragedy will not define our city or our community. Buffalo is the city of light, a city of love, a city of good neighbors. Buffalo will pull together, unite, and heal.

Buffalo is tough. The only thing stronger than our city is our people. We will show the world that light overcomes darkness and that love conquers hate. Evil has no home here. We are one Buffalo. We are Buffalove. Buffalo will see it through.

Suzanne Carroll

Buffalo