Song is such a wonderful metaphor for bringing together disparate ideas and even people. Walt Whitman in Leaves of Grass wrote, I hear America Singing, which in a way reveals a very real and beautiful metaphor of unified free voices.

In the Odyssey, Odysseus finds himself marooned on Circe’s island. The solution to this predicament is to seek out Tiresias in the underworld. Tiresias’ purpose is to inform the hero of his destiny and the right course of action.

Tiresias may be the first non-binary character in literature: a man turned into a woman for seven years. His transformation comes with prophecy.

Indigenous people in their wisdom traditions regarded gay, lesbian and non-binary persons as blessings to the tribe. “It means that you’ve been blessed by the creator with the lens of both, and that’s what we call good medicine,” according to Simon Moya-Smith.

Here in America these blessings are under attack. The list of people in this category whom we are reviling include: Michelangelo, Tchaikovsky, Plato, Melville, Hawthorne, Bernstein, Whitman, and Tennessee Williams.

Does Michelangelo being non-binary in any way diminish that he blessed us with the Pieta, the David and the Sistine Chapel? The David is pornographic in less tolerant and unenlightened areas of this nation.

Our American Symphony is discordant because of exploitive and opportunistic politicians essentially passing hate statutes. Today according to Pew Research – About 5% of young adults in the U.S. say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth. About 5% of young adults in the U.S. say their gender is different from their sex assigned at birth. We all have a lot to learn from the beautiful and albeit different (5%) voices, which add to our song; gagging, silencing and terrorizing these voices cannot be the solution.

Bill Licata

Buffalo