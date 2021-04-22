Letter: Thanks to Mayor Brown, residents can rest easier

I want to congratulate Mayor Byron W. Brown on what he is doing to rid the city streets of ATVs and dirt bikes. I wish something could have been done sooner. If so, I might still be living in South Buffalo. For two years I sent emails to the district councilman and talked to people in authority, but nothing seemed to get done regarding the speeding ATVs, dirt bikes, motorcycles and cars. The police did respond on a couple of occasions, but as far as I know they only issued warnings. It would be quiet for a day or two and then start up all over again.
About the motorcycles, they are a dangerous vehicle and need to be removed from the public roads. They are only good for racetracks and not for riding on city streets. I once saw one of these bikes come around the curve on our street, lose control, sideswipe a tree and then hit the porch of a house. Fortunately, the driver was not hurt.
Mayor Brown, keep up the great work you are doing for Buffalo. Perhaps one day we can all go back to living in peace.
Paul Murphy
West Seneca