Letter: Thanks to Mayor Brown, residents can rest easier

I want to congratulate Mayor Byron W. Brown on what he is doing to rid the city streets of ATVs and dirt bikes. I wish something could have been done sooner. If so, I might still be living in South Buffalo. For two years I sent emails to the district councilman and talked to people in authority, but nothing seemed to get done regarding the speeding ATVs, dirt bikes, motorcycles and cars. The police did respond on a couple of occasions, but as far as I know they only issued warnings. It would be quiet for a day or two and then start up all over again.