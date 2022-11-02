 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for the great piece on Merton

Kudos to Bob O'Connor's Oct. 21 article about Thomas Merton's outlook on different points of view. That even though you disagree with a person, courtesy should be extended for his or her beliefs. In other words, bite your tongue.

I have a small library of Thomas Merton books. Before becoming a Trappist monk, Merton led a life full of human faults. As a monk, he always questioned his decision to become one. An author asked Merton what was the answer to be a success, and Merton replied that he never considered himself a success. That was the last thing he ever wanted. His books provide insight into modern life, and I'm sure today's media would not be his favorite subject. He once remarked, "Who doubts G.E.?" For anyone who says "Who does not believe in our politicians?" that belief is being put to the test.

Pat Delaney 

Depew

0 Comments

