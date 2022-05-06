 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thaler’s service to community deserves special recognition

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Sean Kirst’s recent column about the global community at Our Lady of Hope captured so very well the spirit that is present in this multi-national, economically diverse, and faith-filled community. Many names were mentioned but there is one that deserves special recognition for what he has and continues to accomplish in this unique Catholic parish, Ronald Thaler.

Leadership is the key and without it many endeavors including parish life can diminish. Let the record show, Ron embodies the pastoral leadership needed today. Let those who seek a true servant of God look no further than the corner of Lafayette and Grant. Let those whose hearts burn with the fervor of discipleship know that parishes can thrive. A community such as Our Lady of Hope does not just happen without a leader. Well done servant of God, well done Ron!

Timothy Sember

People are also reading…

Williamsville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News