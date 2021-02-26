Letter: Texas-sized weather issues prove climate change exists

The latest major weather event is the extreme deep freeze that has crossed the nation, especially in Texas and in historically warmer states in the south. These extremes coupled with the increased number of tornadoes crossing the nation and the constant fires burning in California along with the increased wind velocities are stark evidence, say almost all scientists, of extreme climate changes fueled in major part by human actions.

And just as the recent impeachment of Donald Trump was made so political by senators who refused to accept the overwhelming evidence of his guilt citing ridiculous reasons to vote no, the deep freeze that has crippled the electric grid in Texas has brought out the discredited politicians like Ted Cruz (who claimed that the recent presidential election was fraudulent), who blamed the failures on “the Green New Deal.”

Cruz and the Texas governor blame the failures on the frozen windmills and solar plants that make up 10% of the Texas electric grid, while natural gas plants, nuclear plants and coal sources have virtually overheated and collapsed. It’s all an attempt to cover up the failures of the Texas system which unlike the rest of the nation, is an independent electrical system that had no backup for these recent events.