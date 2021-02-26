Letter: Texas-sized weather issues prove climate change exists

The latest major weather event is the extreme deep freeze that has crossed the nation, especially in Texas and in historically warmer states in the south. These extremes coupled with the increased number of tornadoes crossing the nation and the constant fires burning in California along with the increased wind velocities are stark evidence, say almost all scientists, of extreme climate changes fueled in major part by human actions.
And just as the recent impeachment of Donald Trump was made so political by senators who refused to accept the overwhelming evidence of his guilt citing ridiculous reasons to vote no, the deep freeze that has crippled the electric grid in Texas has brought out the discredited politicians like Ted Cruz (who claimed that the recent presidential election was fraudulent), who blamed the failures on “the Green New Deal.”
Cruz and the Texas governor blame the failures on the frozen windmills and solar plants that make up 10% of the Texas electric grid, while natural gas plants, nuclear plants and coal sources have virtually overheated and collapsed. It’s all an attempt to cover up the failures of the Texas system which unlike the rest of the nation, is an independent electrical system that had no backup for these recent events.
When political demigods like Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott don’t like the facts because they make them and their party look bad, they come up with an “alternative” set of “facts” to blame “the other side” for their failures much like dictators who are loyal to their party and not to their country. That’s how some Republican QAnon congressmen like Marjorie Taylor Greene explain that the wild fires in California were started not as a result of climate change but by “Jewish lasers from space!”