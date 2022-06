Here's a suggestion: the Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian award of the US. This award is conferred by the President of the United States.

It should go to the children who, with great risk, called the police at least many times to try to save both classmates and themselves in the Uvalde school. One such child was Miah Cerrillo, 11. It would also bring more attention to this tragedy and the very brave action of such young children!