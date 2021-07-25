Letter: Texas representatives Texas representatives

I was involved in the New York State June primary election process.

Erie County had many dates, times and locations for voters to participate in their civic right to vote.

I was very proud of that fact.

I see in many states, instead of expanding access, access is being severely restricted and even curtailed.

I want to send a loud shout out and applause to the Texas representatives who left their state, their families and their jobs to fight for the right to legally and easily cast your ballot.

They are in Washington, D.C., lobbying and fighting for us all and our democratic processes.

I hope they stay strong, make the case that these activities within these states are a clear and real threat to our democracy.

Kudos to them and best of luck!

Ann Converso, RN

Lawtons