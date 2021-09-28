Letter: Texas law threatens reproductive freedom

Before Roe v. Wade became law of the land in 1973, many women died either by receiving illegal abortions or attempting the procedure themselves. "Pro-life" has never been about life. It's about believing women aren't worthy enough or smart enough to be able to make decisions about their own bodies.

If conservative lawmakers truly wanted to reduce the number of abortions in this country, they would focus their efforts on sex education and access to contraception. Instead, they do the opposite. They push unrealistic abstinence education in schools and they succeeded in preventing employers from being mandated to cover birth control for their employees.

Those who feared the potential loss of reproductive freedoms were told that they were overreacting. And now, as we've seen in Texas and other southern states, it's become a reality. All eyes should be upon SCOTUS this next term. The former administration raced to confirm their Supreme Court justices because they knew this very moment would be coming: A chance to set women back almost 50 years.

Julie Volkosh

Blasdell