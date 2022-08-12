Letter: Texas governor is trying his best to get help from D.C.

For over one year Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pleaded with President Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to put an end to illegal immigration. This was a result of thousands of migrants flooding into Texas and other parts of the United States on a daily basis. Abbott has asked officials to travel to the southern border to see first hand the devastation this has caused his state. Abbott took matters into his own hands and started busing migrants to Washington D.C., and New York City. As a result, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York City Mayor Eric Adams asked Abbott to stop this practice and have requested aid from the federal government.