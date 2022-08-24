Letter: Texas governor acts as if he is above the law

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s buses full of migrants arrive in New York City or Washington D.C., are there any ICE immigration investigators checking their documentation?

If not, I hope they start because Abbott could possibly be criminally charged and prosecuted with transporting migrants, and/or conspiracy to transport. We don’t need another politician that believes he’s above the law.

I’m not a lawyer but it sure looks to me like Abbott is another politician that thinks he’s above the law. It sure looks like he’s in violation of the United States statute. It’s not a ticket to run for President of the United States.