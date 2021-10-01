Letter: Texas abortion laws don't deprive women of rights

The Sept. 21, side-by-side published blasting of Texas for its latest ruling regarding abortion limits incensed me. I am a woman writing this, so I am talking about my rights. Comparing what Texas did to living under Taliban rule is ludicrous. We have not lost our rights to anything, unlike women living under jihadist rule in Afghanistan, and this comparison is utterly ridiculous and mind-boggling.

The majority of women who obtain abortions are not the victim of rape or abuse but face consequences of personal choices. They chose to engage in sexual activity and failed to use protection and when the end results in pregnancy, they are up in arms crying out women's "God" given right to end the pregnancy. As if God had anything to do with this. Anyone with any sense, even an atheist, would acknowledge God is a creator of life, not a destroyer of it.

People will strongly criticize my view. They are "secular humanists." At all costs, they believe man is the measure of all things and the here and now is all that we need to be concerned with. The hypocrisy is rampant in both of these men's opinions. All life matters... right? If that were the case there would be no death penalty and no mass destruction of the unborn.

I know exactly what my rights are. I make my own choices every day, and I choose life, always.