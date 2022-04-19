Letter: Testing positive for Covid reinforces powerful lessons

I am Covid-19 positive. Luckily for me, my symptoms are very mild because of being triple vaccinated. I know exactly where and how I got it. I’ve talked to other people who said they or others they know have it here in Western New York and that it’s starting to rapidly increase in the Western New York counties, including here in Erie County, where I am. Businesses are starting to see it, such as the East Aurora nursing home, which has not seen it in months. I was informed one can be infected anywhere from five days to a whopping two weeks before showing signs of infection and spreading it to others.