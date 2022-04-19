Letter: Testing positive for Covid reinforces powerful lessons

I am Covid-19 positive. Luckily for me, my symptoms are very mild because of being triple vaccinated. I know exactly where and how I got it. I’ve talked to other people who said they or others they know have it here in Western New York and that it’s starting to rapidly increase in the Western New York counties, including here in Erie County, where I am. Businesses are starting to see it, such as the East Aurora nursing home, which has not seen it in months. I was informed one can be infected anywhere from five days to a whopping two weeks before showing signs of infection and spreading it to others.
I cannot tell others what to do, but I would encourage others to get tested as well. Please follow the OTC test carefully, even if you don’t have symptoms, it’s important to test because there is such a thing as asymptomatic. This is not just a cold, even though it can feel like one and can be far more detrimental to certain others.
Megan DePerro
East Aurora