Letter: Term limits must be part of the ongoing conversation

We are long overdue for term limits in Buffalo city government. With Byron Brown set for an unbelievable four more years, it is imperative that the city charter be amended to limit all elected positions to two consecutive terms. This is the third time in our recent history that voter inertia has kept a mayor in office long past his expiration date. Buffalo city politics is a fairly dirty business, and it only gets dirtier the longer the same people stay in power. There’s a lot of truth to the old adage, “A new broom sweeps clean.”

People fear change, especially during difficult times like the present, and will opt for what’s familiar, even if it’s mediocre or worse. While it may feel less risky to go with a known quantity, in fact it can be quite dangerous. This is why our country undertook the huge task of amending the Constitution to limit the president to two consecutive terms. Political power must never be assigned by habit or by entrenched special interests; this could further weaken our already threatened democracy.