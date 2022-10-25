Letter: Tenney should lose race, while Holden should win

Claudia Tenney does not deserve another term in congressional office. As a current constituent of hers, and a registered Republican, some of the following, I believe disqualifies her: her pro-Trump, anti-Democrat attitude will do nothing to help our politicians work together for solutions for the good of our country. I have chosen to watch the House Jan, 6 Committee hearings and am extremely impressed. She refers to it as a “partisan kangaroo court whose primary objective is to smear Trump” and calls it “theater and has nothing to do with the pursuit of justice.” She is upset that the committee would subpoena Donald Trump. Her agenda is to be anti-Democrat (belittles Democrats, and loves to go on the Fox network. She voted against the infrastructure bill (but happy to receive it). She believes in guns over people. She is not a Republican; she is a TRUMPlican.