Rep. Claudia Tenney said she was “Trump before Trump.” Does that mean she is a narcissistic, lying, grifting criminal?

An authoritarian wannabe who incites insurrection and sedition? Someone bent on destroying our 225-year-old democracy?

Someone who curries favor from the rich and powerful while spitting on the working class and poor?

If this is the person who wants to represent the Southtowns, I’ll take a pass and work to see she and her ilk won’t represent me.

Frank Conway

Hamburg