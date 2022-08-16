Letter: Tenney is the choice for the 24th District

Lately, our mailboxes have been filled with direct mailers from the candidates who are vying to receive the Republican nomination for Congress. One candidate has chosen to go the misleading, negative route. The other has taken the high road, touting her background, conservative hometown values, and real-world experiences. Clearly, I prefer the latter candidate.

The choice to be the GOP standard-bearer to represent the newly formed 24th Congressional District is a no-brainer: Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. Going into this election cycle, Tenney already represents portions of this newly formed district.

The prospect of Tenney representing us in Congress is exciting. She has a national reputation for being a tenacious and fierce advocate for upstate New York. On several occasions, I have had the honor to meet Tenney, and she has impressed me as down-to-earth and an active listener to the concerns of constituents.

In these stressful times, where our wallets are under siege, Claudia’s real-life experience as a single mom who raised her son while running a small business gives me great confidence that she is the right person to lead the charge against the high cost of living we haven’t seen since the days of Jimmy Carter.

But don’t just take my word for it. Even her opponent enthusiastically said it best about Tenney: “She is an inspiration and the embodiment of the America First movement.”

Accordingly, please join me in voting for Congresswoman Claudia Tenney in the Aug. 23 GOP primary for Congress.

Steve Barnhoorn

Honeoye