The recent attack on the Covenant school in Tennessee in which three children and three staff were murdered was shocking. Recently, the Republican Legislature ejected two Black representatives who were elected by people in their district because they protested the current gun laws in their state. How many more innocent children and adults will be murdered before we have a ban on assault weapons? The NRA contributed to the reelection of these representatives and rather than doing what is right and moral, they vote to have less gun control which only allows for members of hate groups or the mentally ill to kill others. Only the military and police should be allowed to have assault weapons. What these representatives did in barring these legislators is reprehensible. Being that two African-Americans were ejected, one wonders if their action was racially motivated. Who will stand up and protect innocent children and adults from this scourge?