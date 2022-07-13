Letter: Tenants also must take responsibility for conditions

I noticed an article in a recent Sunday paper regarding a site that evaluates a landlord. I’m sure there are some property owners who do little and charge high rent, but in all fairness there are also some tenants that think because they pay rent, they can trash the place.

I have been on both sides of the fence, but I personally have never treated an apartment like garbage. In my lifetime when I was an apartment owner, I had to remove furniture, clothing and garbage from apartments when tenants move out. Recently, a friend of mine discovered a garage full of garbage from top to bottom, including urine in a bottle. It took a week to clear the garage before they could even think of clearing the house. After a landlord clears out the garbage, they have to clean and probably paint before the next tenant moves in. In addition, if they had to evict the tenant they lose money from rent and court costs to evict. Recently a tenant in a house that I live in flooded a bathroom like Niagara Falls because they let their 7-year-old son take a shower with the shower curtain open and thought nothing of it.