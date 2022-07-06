Letter: Tell state to increase direct support wages

Our son, Craig, has Down syndrome and is living outside of our home and receiving services from local agencies. Our biggest concern has been the need for his staff to be paid more so we can recruit and retain reliable and caring employees. There are other issues we plan to address with planning that is happening in July. If you have a loved one like we do with intellectual/developmental disabilities or are a person with IDD you need to know the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities wants your feedback on their 5-Year Strategic Plan, also known as the 5.04 Plan. See https://opwdd.ny.gov/statewide-comprehensive-507-plan to register to speak in person and/or offer written testimony. Depending on your individual situation it is critical that they hear from you. This plan has been built on prior testimony by individuals and family members. We hope that more folks offer feedback so their planning takes as many perspectives into consideration as possible. It is crucial that you offer your recommendations.