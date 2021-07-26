Letter: Tell Schumer decriminalizing marijuana is a terrible idea

What is Sen. Charles E. Schumer thinking? We live in a democracy that allows many rights to its citizenship. But his proposed bill called the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act is irresponsible and nothing more than a tax and political ploy to garner votes in communities for restorative justice programs.

He says we’ve all seen the agony of a young person arrested for a small amount of marijuana in their pocket. How about the agony for the family who watched their child die from an overdose or killed by a car driven by someone under the influence of this drug? An opportunity act – I don’t think so.

What if it was your child being viewed in a local funeral home? Some opportunity. Think about it. It could easily happen to your family. Why would anyone ever think this is a substance that should be legally acceptable.

Attempts to compensate for years of aggressive policing is considered a valid reasoning. I don’t buy into any of it. It seems this democracy virtually assures that only irresponsible, dangerous and professional politicians will ever rise to the top of government. What a disgrace.

Mark Neupert

Tonawanda