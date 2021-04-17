Letter: Televise Bisons games, so fans can just keep up

Well, let’s see if I understand correctly, as of April 11, the Toronto Blue Jays will again be playing at Buffalo’s Sahlen Field in June, after playing in Dunedin, Florida in April and May, unless they can return to Toronto. The Buffalo Bisons will be playing in Trenton, New Jersey in May and June, unless the Blue Jays return to Toronto. The Blue Jays may play the remainder of their regular season games and also those of the playoffs – optimistically- at Sahlen Field. The Bisons/Thunder may play the rest of their regular season in Trenton, unless the Blue Jays can return to Toronto and the Bisons/Thunder can return to Buffalo. A scheduling nightmare!

This will probably be the second straight season that the Bisons may not play in Buffalo. They may be playing in Trenton but few Bisons fans will be able to make the trip to see them and season ticket holders as well as those who enjoy following the team may have difficulty knowing Bison players, especially since there will not even be a scorecard. Therefore, why not televise Bisons games from Trenton – and also from their road sites, if possible - so that interested Buffalo Bison fans can see the team and players and develop some familiarity with them? Otherwise, this will become another unforgettable – as well as regrettable – season.