Letter: Technology is the answer to making our roads safer

Roads are becoming more dangerous. Pedestrians and bicyclists are being killed and injured at an alarming rate. Two of my friends were injured by motorists while bicycling.

In 2018, there were 6,283 pedestrians and 857 bicyclists killed by motorists in the United States. Fatalities increased roughly 50% over the past 10 years. Fatalities decreased slightly in 2019. In 2020, Covid lockdowns decreased fatalities. I am dismayed by motorists’ disregard for the law. They do not fear the law. They speed, drive distracted, and ignore signage and signals without fear of punishment.

A New York Times article recently stated that over the past five years, “police officers have killed more than 400 drivers or passengers who were not wielding a gun or a knife or under pursuit for a violent crime. … Vehicle stops far outnumber every other kind of police dealings with civilians.” At least 10 officers were killed performing traffic stops in the U.S. this year.

The system is not working. Mayor Byron Brown had the right idea when he used the camera traps in school zones. The only problem with the program was that the speed limit was too low.