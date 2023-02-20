Technology is advancing so rapidly that one may have considerable difficulty maintaining a clear and/or full understanding of certain current events and their future import. To wit: regrettably, the recent overflight of our sensitive military installations by a Chinese spy balloon presents one such example. Indeed, though troubling, it may simply be that this incursion into American airspace by the Chinese was designed to secure visual clarification as well as precise targeting data of a highly classified military area. That is in itself a deadly serious issue, (no pun intended). More concerning to me, however, is the real possibility of an enemy’s intent to render these strategic military assets inoperable at a most critical time. Whether the Chinese now have or at some time in the future will develop sophisticated technology capable of interfering with the launch, accurate targeting or detonation of our missiles on target is a sobering question. Nevertheless, in my opinion, this is a concern worthy of study. Equally disturbing is the possibility of a Chinese directed, premature, on-site detonation of our missiles in the silos here in the United States. Technology never stops. What we don’t know is concerning.