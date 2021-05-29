Letter: Tearing down the Skyway makes absolutely no sense

I’m writing regarding the idea of removing the Skyway.

What a stupid idea!

As someone who firsthand sees what happens when the Skyway is closed during winter weather events, that being bumper to bumper gridlock on South Park; the idea of diverting 45,000 vehicles daily to a route that would cost $1.4 billion is just dumb.

Especially since the state just spent what, $20 million to $30 million redecking the Skyway to extend its life another 20 years?

But Rep. Brian Higgins wants to tear it down within a year (or two)?

And all this in spite of huge public resistance to removal?

Where is “representation of the people?”

Christopher Benker

Buffalo