Letter: Tearing down the Skyway is possibly the worst idea

I spent six months commuting between North Buffalo and Woodlawn while the Skyway was being redecked. I was commuting against the rush hour traffic and while most traffic still traveled the Skyway, I explored Louisiana Street and the Ohio Street Bridge. These wonderful neighborhoods cannot handle the congestion of non-rush hour traffic, let alone all traffic. Tearing down the Skyway will disrupt commuters and these Buffalo neighborhood gems. This should be enough to stop this nonsense of tearing down the Skyway.

Recently I sat on a rock at the Outer Harbor, marveling at the beauty of Skyway. An ambulance screamed by. Instantly I flashed back to 2004 when I followed another ambulance, ushering my terminally ill mother from Gowanda to Buffalo General.

Ultimately the Skyway is not about convenience for commuters, preservation of neighborhoods or urban beautification. The Skyway exists as an essential artery to connect people to services. Tear it down, and we diminish precious response time for emergencies. We place yet another barrier between areas of Western New York, when we need to be connected now more than ever.