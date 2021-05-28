Letter: Teaching white privilege offers the means to change

When I saw the title of Mark R. O’Brian’s Another Voice contribution (May 13), I was eager to learn what he suggests as an alternative to teaching children about the reality of discrimination by skin color in our country without talking about white privilege. Sadly, though not surprisingly, he had none. Telling us “we can do better” is not actually constructive.

But as I reflected on his article I wondered whether the author is aware of the era in our country of what one might call “Anglo privilege.” There was a time when people of his and my last names would have been kept from applying for jobs, mistreated by police and denied decent housing; all of it simply because our ancestors immigrated from Ireland. I wonder how it is that practice ended. Oh wait, I just caught a glimpse of my hands as I’m typing this – now I remember. We of Irish descent no longer experience arbitrary discrimination because our skin is white, and not because of the content of our characters.

Skin color matters in this country. It matters in everything from the practice of law enforcement to access to loans for homes or small businesses, from wealth accumulation to infant mortality.