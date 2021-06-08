Letter: Teaching ‘white privilege’ as a platform is simply racist

Can someone tell me how we are to eliminate racism, when teaching “white privilege” is used as a platform for this? I find this term disgusting, offensive and extremely racist.

Privilege is defined as “a special right, advantage, or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group of people.” Using this term white privilege, promotes not a person or a group, but as a direct attack on an entire ethic race. It’s astonishing that intelligent people use this term in school.

Someone teach me how privileged I am. Born into a poor family, given nothing as a child, put myself through college, started working when I was 12, yet was able to earn everything I got. I was not privileged to have my college paid by the government, nor given any special advantage to gain employment. Yes I am privileged, but so are all Americans. We all have the ability to make something of ourselves, but it’s the individual whom decides not their race or color.