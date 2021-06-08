Letter: Teaching ‘white privilege’ as a platform is simply racist

Can someone tell me how we are to eliminate racism, when teaching “white privilege” is used as a platform for this? I find this term disgusting, offensive and extremely racist.
Privilege is defined as “a special right, advantage, or immunity granted or available only to a particular person or group of people.” Using this term white privilege, promotes not a person or a group, but as a direct attack on an entire ethic race. It’s astonishing that intelligent people use this term in school.
Someone teach me how privileged I am. Born into a poor family, given nothing as a child, put myself through college, started working when I was 12, yet was able to earn everything I got. I was not privileged to have my college paid by the government, nor given any special advantage to gain employment. Yes I am privileged, but so are all Americans. We all have the ability to make something of ourselves, but it’s the individual whom decides not their race or color.
Understanding the intention is to learn from history, but brainwashing our kids into blaming our past on white privilege is very racist to the core. White privilege then must also be to blame for electing former President Barack Obama twice, and the ability to send all ethnicities to the Olympics. We should be teaching that any race, unlike China, Japan and Russia, has the “privileged” opportunity to become gold medalist. America’s not perfect, but teaching blame, not opportunity will only make it worse.