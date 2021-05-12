Letter: Teaching white privilege allows children to learn

By stating that “white privilege doesn’t exist and our kids don’t need to be taught about white privilege,” Robert Dinero has unwittingly made himself a prime example of white privilege.

Opening a discussion delving into what it means to be privileged because we are white is an excellent way to learn how people of color have been and continue to be disadvantaged in all areas of life.

Until you can see and admit that you have not had to face the same barriers as POC, you cannot understand their fears, pain and desperation.

Having your child present a view in opposition of your beliefs is frightening and disappointing. But to malign a teacher publicly is unconscionable.

The job of a good teacher is to teach their students to question; to open their minds to new possibilities. Only by seeing beyond ourselves can we grow and thrive as a neighborhood, town, city, society, nation.

“A mind is like a parachute. It doesn’t work if it is not open.”

– Frank Zappa

Cynthia Bojak

East Aurora