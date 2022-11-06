Letter: Teachers' time restrictions don't make sense

Did I hear right, the Buffalo Teachers have built in their union contract that they don’t work before 7:50 a.m. or after past 4:05 p.m.? So if a student needs help before 7:50 a.m. or after 4:05 p.m., I guess the student is out of luck!

I just retired after 43 years in manufacturing management, working 8 to 10 hours a day, 5 to 6 days a week and 50 weeks annually. If an associate needed my assistance, I made myself available, no matter what shift they worked. That is what leadership is about, putting yourself second for the common good of others.