Letter: Teachers must inspire confidence in students

The timid and uninspired should not enter. The enthusiastic and positive must enter. Where? Into the classroom at long last after a brutal Covid-19 interruption. In my retirement, I have a few thoughts on those many years of classrooms I have entered.

To all teachers, remember you are a “presence” to your growing young people. In time they will remember not just what you have thought, but how you make them feel about themselves. Earn their trust, challenge them and earn their respect by quickly learning their names.

It’s a special honor to help fashion a well-educated person; such individuals are both for democracy and for purposeful lives. Forge ahead, teachers and carry on. We need you.

Nancy Woodrich

Buffalo