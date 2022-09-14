Letter: Teachers, district negotiate; students wait at the bus stop

Jay-Z once said, “Nobody wins when the family feuds” and I believe this statement could not ring truer than now in the state of our education system. I would like to think of all of us who have a vested interest in the education of our children as family, and right now we have quite a feud brewing between two members of our family. The Buffalo Teachers Federation and the district are in the middle of a tense contract negotiation. Things got a little messy when the district released the offer that Phil Rumore (BTF president) put on the table, which included moving the average teacher’s salary from $70,000 to $165,000. The district obviously rejected that deal and now we find ourselves with shots being thrown from both sides. Jay-Z goes on to say, “I know why I’m here, how bout you,” this is the question that we all should be asking ourselves when we see things like this happening. While we understand why the adults are negotiating, what’s happening to the students? So, let’s tally up what’s happening. No. 1, since 2015, central administrators received a 7.6% increase in pay. No. 2, teachers, whenever they sign a contract, will sign for the most in district history. No. 3, our students still can’t get to school on time.