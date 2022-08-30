Letter: Teachers can help prevent kids from waiting for buses

William Shakespeare once said, “Your greatest strength begets your greatest weakness.” One of the best things our new superintendent did on Friday at the State of Education address was to be transparent about the issues. It’s true that our district has a lot of problems to solve and I appreciate our superintendent’s ability to be honest with us about that, but in her honesty she also revealed a bigger issue. In about a week, 3,000 to 5,000 school children will be left at bus stops in the mornings, and even more will be getting home late in the afternoon. Most of the children being left at the bus stop come from difficult conditions and the reality is when we leave them at the bus stop for a certain amount of time, plus the time they spend on the bus – on average, 55 minutes each way – we are creating conditions for a bigger issue.

Teachers can also eliminate the problem by agreeing to a three-tier bell system, or school start times of 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 instead of just the 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Teachers agreeing to this would mean no kids left at the bus stop. Parents now have to go to work late or not at all, students now have to spend large amounts of time waiting on a bus, then almost an hour on the bus (each way) and then hours after school waiting for a bus. All the while, checks are going out and administrators and teachers are still getting paid.

What we learned from the superintendent’s address is this: all the adults know what the problem is. They can explain it, but can’t seem to solve it. Parents understand this, what we should have heard at the address was a clarion call to understand that our children will be left at the bus stop. Understand that when something happens, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Aymanuel Radford

Buffalo