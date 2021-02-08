Letter: Teachers are risking their health for profit

The Buffalo teachers being forced back to work are to be nothing but cannon fodder for the establishment. As soldiers are slaughtered to maximize profit for the war industry, teachers are to be sacrificed at the alter profit.

They are being pushed to the forefront of a forced labor policy to feed the capitalist machine. Once the teachers are working, and supplying free childcare, the parents will also be forced back to work regardless of risk.

It doesn’t matter how many people will die as long as the pundits who support this policy can work from home isolated from repercussions that they deny.

Spencer Lingenfelter

Alden