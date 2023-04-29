“A system where dysfunction is baked in.” These words by the editorial board were meant to express their hope that endemic dysfunction did not infect the Buffalo Public School system.

Let you be the judge.

A rank of parked school buses is the image the Buffalo News chose to illustrate this teacher contract signing story. What this image space did not contain is a wide shot of an auditorium crammed with families eagerly watching a cap and gowned procession of smiling graduates lined up to receive a diploma.

Nowhere in the story about the teacher pay was there the assertion of how the scholarly accomplishments of the students clearly justified a pay increase.

These factors tell the sad truth of the derailment of an education process that was created to provide neighborhood schools for the children of neighborhood homes born to stable traditional man/woman marriages whose children were loved at home and came to school eager to learn.

The school buses are mobile escape hatches to daily rescue ill-disciplined children from dysfunctional neighborhoods and broken homes. Instead of a healthy walk to school the children endure a chaotic tri-level school day start and intra-family confusion.

But the true message at the heart is teacher pay is meant to compensate them for being professional babysitters. And the proof is the admission in the article that school board members owe their election strictly to teacher union support. Not happy parents.

Jack Joyce

Buffalo